Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.960-$2.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.38 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In related news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,957 shares of company stock worth $1,666,234. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.