Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.36. 444,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,647. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $368.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.63.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.