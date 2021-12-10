Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €84.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.20 ($103.60).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €71.16 ($79.96) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €76.91 and its 200 day moving average is €83.44. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

