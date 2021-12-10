HempCoin Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $197.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,671.62 or 0.99287515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00032018 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.07 or 0.00768679 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,385,695 coins and its circulating supply is 264,250,544 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

