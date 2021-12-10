Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 93,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

