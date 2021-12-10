Helios Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.30. The stock had a trading volume of 106,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $1,540,142 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Helios Technologies by 435.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

