HedgeTrade Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $139,420.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $259.55 million and approximately $139,420.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001550 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00167213 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

