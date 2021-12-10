HedgeTrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $255.61 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001525 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $255.61 million and approximately $130,206.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 42.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 500.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00167213 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

