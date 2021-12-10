Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 851,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $28,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $48,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.