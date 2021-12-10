HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Barrington Research

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.80.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,207.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

