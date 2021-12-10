HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Lowered to $52.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HQY opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,207.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.