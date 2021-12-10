HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HQY. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,207.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $31,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 29.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.