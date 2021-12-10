Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.14

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.14 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 3573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,949. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 549,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $22,054,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

