Head-To-Head Survey: mPhase Technologies (XDSL) & Its Rivals

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS: XDSL) is one of 51 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare mPhase Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for mPhase Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A mPhase Technologies Competitors 73 525 778 12 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 37.32%. Given mPhase Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe mPhase Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies 3.96% 12.15% 5.88% mPhase Technologies Competitors -464.12% -2.09% -4.62%

Risk & Volatility

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -0.20, meaning that their average share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares mPhase Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.67 million $1.67 million N/A mPhase Technologies Competitors $681.85 million $41.65 million 6.48

mPhase Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Summary

mPhase Technologies competitors beat mPhase Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

