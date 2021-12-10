Head to Head Review: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DarioHealth and Inari Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.58 million 30.16 -$29.44 million ($4.15) -3.32 Inari Medical $139.67 million 28.77 $13.79 million $0.27 296.42

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -391.42% -71.45% -63.60% Inari Medical 6.49% 7.23% 6.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DarioHealth and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83 Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

DarioHealth currently has a consensus price target of $26.35, indicating a potential upside of 91.08%. Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $129.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.19%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Summary

Inari Medical beats DarioHealth on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

