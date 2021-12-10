Head to Head Review: CVR Medical (CRRVF) versus The Competition

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS: CRRVF) is one of 195 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CVR Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVR Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A -$170,000.00 2.20 CVR Medical Competitors $1.14 billion $82.54 million -0.14

CVR Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical. CVR Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CVR Medical has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical’s peers have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVR Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Medical Competitors 1005 4155 7571 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 30.76%. Given CVR Medical’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVR Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49% CVR Medical Competitors -716.58% -79.74% -18.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CVR Medical peers beat CVR Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

