Head to Head Contrast: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Envestnet has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Envestnet and Alliance Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $998.23 million 4.29 -$3.11 million $0.46 170.33 Alliance Data Systems $4.52 billion 0.81 $213.70 million $15.93 4.61

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet 2.27% 11.64% 5.04% Alliance Data Systems 18.47% 51.65% 4.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Envestnet and Alliance Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 1 2 4 1 2.63 Alliance Data Systems 1 7 11 0 2.53

Envestnet currently has a consensus target price of $87.29, indicating a potential upside of 11.40%. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus target price of $111.31, indicating a potential upside of 51.59%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Envestnet.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Envestnet on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

