Head-To-Head Analysis: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) vs. Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ideal Power and Infineon Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $430,000.00 153.47 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -13.66 Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 4.47 $1.40 billion $1.06 42.71

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ideal Power and Infineon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Infineon Technologies 0 5 9 0 2.64

Ideal Power presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Infineon Technologies has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.06%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93% Infineon Technologies 10.53% 14.85% 7.06%

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Ideal Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power & Sensor systems segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Connected Secure Systems designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

