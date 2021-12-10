HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $27,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $3,301,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.35.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $241.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.83. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

