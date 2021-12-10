Harvey Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $38,215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $28,465,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 75.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,466,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after buying an additional 1,494,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $15,717,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 118,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,465,051. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -1.04.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $145,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,738,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,458,441. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.