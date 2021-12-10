Harvey Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,826. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

