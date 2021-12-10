Harvey Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,400 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 1.3% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.95.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

