Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $1.26 Million Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLO. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $110,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $87,720,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DLocal alerts:

Shares of DLO stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.71. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.