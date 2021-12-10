Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $1.12 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $5,215,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 144.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,661,000 after purchasing an additional 233,872 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.15.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSA opened at $342.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $344.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

