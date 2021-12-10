Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,340 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after buying an additional 175,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

