Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of American Superconductor worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 544,501 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 211,970 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 97,148 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,007 shares of company stock valued at $244,595. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.17.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

