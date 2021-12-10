Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 3,031 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.