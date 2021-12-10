Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $297.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.83 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.10.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.