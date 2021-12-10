Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

