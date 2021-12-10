Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harbour Energy (HBRIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.