Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Takes $38,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $181.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,073,021 shares of company stock worth $196,011,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

