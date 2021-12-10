Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 383 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ACNB were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in ACNB during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ACNB by 15.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

ACNB stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. ACNB Co. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $251.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.08.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

