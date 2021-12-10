Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 297 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $83.16 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

