Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

WEAV has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $13.54 on Monday. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

