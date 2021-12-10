GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $68.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

