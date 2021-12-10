GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,658 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 72.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

NYSE ITW opened at $241.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.54 and its 200 day moving average is $227.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $244.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

