GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $319.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.10. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

