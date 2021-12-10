GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

GM opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

