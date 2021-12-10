Grin Market Capitalization Tops $26.08 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $26.08 million and $2.99 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,472.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.89 or 0.08573763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.00319499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $456.35 or 0.00941465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078631 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.22 or 0.00392433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00279103 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 91,174,440 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

