Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of GLSI opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 49.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 467.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 22.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

