Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) shot up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.74. 2,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 331,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 201,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,047,102.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 385,860 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,217. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $228,374,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $38,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

