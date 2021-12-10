Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,325

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.84) to GBX 1,325 ($17.57) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.48) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,321.67 ($17.53).

GFTU opened at GBX 1,210 ($16.05) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,272.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,259.36. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 790 ($10.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.90). The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

