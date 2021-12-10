Governor DAO (GDAO) 1-Day Volume Tops $26,064.00

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a market cap of $3.62 million and $26,064.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.06 or 0.08525910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00059786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,029.48 or 0.99924122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,045 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

