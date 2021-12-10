Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 343.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 21.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hawkins by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

HWKN stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $786.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

