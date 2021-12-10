Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,588,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 61.6% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.50. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.