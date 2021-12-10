Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

