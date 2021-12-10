Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,339,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,836,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,809,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,292,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVZ stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.15 and a quick ratio of 16.92.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

