Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $261,000 Stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2,461.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of HBB stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $201.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.59%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

