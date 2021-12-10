Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCICU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $2,767,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $5,278,000.

HCICU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

