GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Receives “NA” Rating from Eight Capital

Eight Capital reiterated their na rating on shares of GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$4.10.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a C$3.80 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE GGD opened at C$3.07 on Thursday. GoGold Resources has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$853.24 million and a PE ratio of 12.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.11.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

